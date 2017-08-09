🔊 Listen to Post

Are you taking a family road trip this summer? Bring along one of these stories of road trips both real and imagined as your companion. They’ll help drown out the inevitable back seat refrain, “Are we there yet?”

by Tim Bauerschmidt and Ramie Liddle

At 90, Norma is diagnosed with cancer. She’s given the choice of chemo or a road trip with her son and his partner. Guess what Norma did? Celebrate life.

by William Least Heat-Moon

A journey along America’s backroads accompanied by the Native American author’s musings about “those little towns that get on the map – if they get on at all – only because some cartographer has a blank space to fill.”

by Jack Kerouac

This novel is the heart of the Beat movement. Two friends take a cross-country road trip to search for meaning in life.

by John Steinbeck

The author was 58 when he set out with his French poodle, Charley, “[t]o hear the speech of the real America, to smell the grass and the trees, to see the colors and the light.”

by Bill Bryson

A humorous tale of leaving Des Moines, Iowa, on a journey that takes the author across 38 states in search of his lost youth.

by Denis Johnson

A novel on the fringe about a runaway wife, two kids, and an ex-Navy man, ex-husband, and ex-con riding a Greyhound Bus cross-country.

by Will Ferguson

The author hitchhikes 1,800 miles north through Japan following the Cherry Blossom Front (Sakura Zensen).

by Andrew X. Pham

A book about a search for cultural identity, this is the tale of Pham’s year-long solo bicycle voyage around the Pacific Rim to Vietnam following the suicide of his sister.

by Antonia Bolingbroke-Kent

Setting out from Hanoi on an aging Honda Cub, Bolingbroke-Kent spent two months riding 2,000 miles through the mountains and jungles of Vietnam, Laos, and Cambodia, weathering multiple breakdowns and challenging roads.

by Erika Lopez

This one is for the girls. Savor this rebellious graphic novel about a girl on a motorcycle traveling across the U.S.