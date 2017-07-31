Some kids prefer staying close to home. Others have wanderlust and love to travel. For the latter, consider arming them with a supply of great reads about far off places and exciting destinations to hold them over from one trip to the next. Books about travel can help your kids prepare for an upcoming adventure or ignite their curiosity about locations across the world – before boarding a plane, jumping in a car, or trekking off by foot.

Kids of all ages can expand their horizons, wanderers or not, with a remarkable story. Here are eight books for kids who love to travel:

by Richard Scarry

Prepare your kiddo for an upcoming flight with the classic Richard Scarry book “A Day at the Airport”. Little travelers can join Huckle Cat, Sally, and Lowly Worm for a day of fun and discovery where planes, and people, come and go. The mix of detailed and hilarious illustrations along with the simple story line keep young minds engaged.

by Marjorie Priceman

What happens when you want to make an apple pie but the market is closed? You travel the world to gather your ingredients! Readers will hop aboard a steamboat and travel to Italy for flour, discover a cow to milk in England, and go apple picking in Vermont. A simple recipe for apple pie is included. “The brightly colored pictures are fanciful, revealing cheerful, busy people working in towns, fields, and forests of the various countries. The purposeful girl in a green pinafore collects her ingredients with enthusiasm and good cheer. A lighthearted, pleasurable selection,” says “School Library Journal.”

by Nicola Colton

Illustrated to perfection, “A Dublin Fairytale” is a lively spin on “Little Red in the Riding Hood.” Set in Dublin, Ireland, little Fiona goes to visit her grandmother who is feeling under the weather. She takes off in her infamous red hood, but instead of a stroll through the forest, she travels through Dublin and passes by all the city’s wonderful landmarks. “A unique, original revisitation of the story of ‘Little Red Riding Hood’ with a mischievous, Irish twist. Presented with sun-splashed, eccentric illustration in a gently muted rainbow palette,” says The Midwest Book Review.

by Miroslav Sasek

The “This Is” series of books are wonderful introductions to various cities across the world. In “This is Paris”, children learn about the museums, monuments, famous buildings, gardens, and magic of Paris – brought to life in glorious illustrations. Your child can “take a tour along the banks of the Seine, or through the galleries of the Louvre, or to the top of the Eiffel Tower,” before embarking on the real journey.

by Aleksandra Mizielinska

Fifty-two incredible global cities are highlighted in “Maps” by Aleksandra Mizielinska. “Maps” provides a layout of each city, along with details on native animals, landmarks, local culture, and more. The book has been described as a “visual feast” for young readers.

by Lonely Planet

Your child can go on a journey to every corner of the world with Lonely Planet Kids’ “Not for Parents” travel books. The books are chock full of colorful maps, photos, and infographics designed to engage readers with the world, before they take a big trip across the ocean or just over a border.

by Raina Telgemeier

This tweenish graphic novel highlights author Raina Telgemeier’s childhood family road trip from California to Colorado. Through the twists and turns of their lives and journey, can two sisters learn to get along while on the road and at home? When they discover some tension between their parents, they are forced to reflect and put the brakes on their differences. “With the clear, stylish art, the strongly appealing characters and just the right pinch of drama, this book will undoubtedly make readers stand up and cheer. Brava!” says Kirkus Reviews.

by Elisabeth Eaves

For the older teens in your life, “Wanderlust” delivers a travel extravaganza. Spanning fifteen years of Elisabeth Eaves’s life, beginning when she was a college sophomore, “Wanderlust” chronicles her insatiable hunger for adventure and meeting new people. Eaves treks across five continents chasing both culture and romance. But the book is more than fleeting love and unexpected escapades. It’s a journey of self-discovery that will open your teen’s eyes to what it really means to be home.

Which travel books for kids would you add to the list? Share in the comments!