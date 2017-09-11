As we approach the final stretch of 2017, it’s time to explore what’s on the horizon for emerging readers. I can tell you, the colder months will not disappoint. We have spinoffs of cherished classics. Messages of hope and inspiration weaved into the breathtaking pages of brilliantly illustrated picture books. And some whimsical tales guaranteed to leave a lasting impression on your child.

Here are some of the most anticipated books of fall/winter 2017 that are perfect for the young reader:

by Margaret Wise Brown

(October 3, 2017)

“Goodnight Moon” has been loved by generations. “Good Day, Good Night,” a previously unpublished picture book from Brown, is destined to become another universally treasured page turner. The sun rising is the start of a beautiful new day for a little bunny. He spends his waking hours saying hello to all those around him. When the sun starts to set, it’s now time to say goodnight. Good night, kitty. Good night, bear. Good night, people everywhere. “With pleasing echoes of Brown’s famous classic, including bookends of a cow jumping over a moon, this bedtime story will entice families back again and again,” says Kirkus Reviews.

by Dan Santat

(October 3, 2017)

We all know what happened to Humpty Dumpty. Poor guy. In this lively epilogue to the classic nursery rhyme, New York Times bestselling and award-winning author and illustrator, Dan Santat, shares what happened after the fall. Humpty had been an avid bird watcher, who spent his time high on the city walls. Now, he’s terrified of heights and sad that he can no longer do the things he loves to do. Can he muster the courage and overcome his fears? “More than a nursery rhyme remix, Santat’s story speaks boldly to the grip of fear and trauma, and to the exhilaration of mastering it,” says Publishers Weekly.

by Hillary Rodham Clinton

(Sept 12, 2017)

Penned by Secretary of State and Democratic Presidential nominee Hillary Rodham Clinton and illustrated by two-time Caldecott Honor recipient Marla Frazee, “It Takes a Village” is the picture book companion to Clinton’s 1996 New York Times bestselling book of the same name. In a very divided country, and world, the book reminds us all that we are stronger together. Little ones will love the story of how one community came together to make their village a better place.

by Michael Genhart

(October 9, 2017)

This wordless tale depicts the trials of a homeless woman whom only one boy can see. For a year, only he sees all that she endures having no home and very few personal belongings. Not to mention, not a soul reaches out to help her. Finally, in a heartwarming display of compassion, the little boy acknowledges her with a simple gesture. “I See You” is an ideal conversation starter to approach the difficult subject of homelessness.

by Kate DiCamillo

(October 3, 2017)

Kate DiCamillo, a Newbery Medalist and former National Ambassador for Young People’s Literature, uses only one word, a girl singing “la,” in this much-anticipated picture book. The little girl, in search of a friend, sings “la, la, la,” hoping someone will sing in response. When she’s met with silence, she gathers the courage and ventures further out into the world – singing to the trees, the bees, and all the creatures around her. Silence. Finally, she hears an amazing sound. Is it the friend she’s been looking for?

by T.E. McMorrow

(September 19, 2017)

In this jazz-inspired retelling of the classic Christmas story “The Nutcracker,” a young girl discovers her voice during the Harlem Renaissance after an enchanted toy comes to life on Christmas Eve. This is one book that deserves a place on every young reader’s bookshelf. Aside from holiday magic, the end provides a dose of history about the Harlem Renaissance and what motivated the author to write this book with a jazzy twist.

by Michael Hall

(September 5, 2017)

From the acclaimed and bestselling creator of “Red: A Crayon’s Story” and “Wonderfall,” comes a new book about the adventures of Little i. When his dot falls off and rolls into the ocean, Little i embarks on a journey to rescue his trusted companion. This delightful book teaches children the important lessons of self-confidence, belonging, and growing up, set to the tune of the alphabet.

by Lemony Snicket

(October 3, 2017)

Lemony Snicket is back! In “The Bad Moon and the Stick” the bestselling author reveals how a bad mood is contagious and can cause grief as it travels from person to person. The simple story offers a fresh, thoughtful, and extremely humorous retake on the traditional way we often talk about grumpy moods. It’s okay to be unhappy, but there are better ways to overcome the crankiness – and before someone else catches the mood.

by Neil Patrick Harris

(November 21, 2017)

Everyone’s favorite award-winning actor, Neil Patrick Harris, debuts a series about a street magician who finds friends and magic in a New England town. In this first book, Carter the street magician runs away and winds up in a sleepy little town in the northeast. Things turn wonky when B.B. Bosso and his crew of crooked carnies arrive and began stealing from the town’s people. Carter teams up with five other boys, including an illusionist, to bring down the unruly bunch and save the day. “I read this book with excitement, delight, and the increasing suspicion that it was going to make me disappear,” said Lemony Snicket.

by Carole Boston Weatherford

(September 12, 2017)

A black mother expresses the many hopes and dreams she has for her child in this breathtaking picture book about a mother’s enduring love. “The moving, poetic text offers both love and reassurance for children and a way to explore some difficult social issues. Insightful, poignant, groundbreaking – and a reminder that the lives of all children are also in our hands,” says Kirkus Reviews.

What upcoming children’s books are you excited to read? Share in the comments!