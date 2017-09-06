Middle grade is an exciting time for your child. Filled with wonder and exploration, these impressionable years are some of the most memorable. Tucked within all the moments we hang onto for the rest of our lives are the books we hold closest to our hearts. And this fall and winter, the new titles on the horizon are destined to leave their mark.

Here are the most anticipated middle-grade books for fall/winter 2017:

by Victoria Jamieson (September 5, 2017)

Raina Telgemeier fans will love this new book from Victoria Jamieson, the Newbery Honor-winning author of “Roller Girl.” 11-year-old Imogene (Impy) Vega, the home schooled daughter of parents employed at the local Renaissance fair, is entering public school for the first time. She’s eager to begin training as a squire, but first must prove her bravery. Attending a new school is the perfect test! Or so she thinks. When she does something mean instead of brave to fit it with the other kids, life takes an unexpected turn. Can she redeem herself and earn squire status? Or will she be forever remembered as “the mean girl?”

by Katherine Applegate (September 26, 2017)

Trees can’t tell jokes, but they can certainly tell stories. “Wishtree” tackles the heavy topic of prejudice after a Muslim family moves into the neighborhood. Told from the perspective of Red, a 200-year-old oak tree that listens to everyone’s wishes, the book navigates empathy and hope in a time of profound change. “Red’s openhearted voice and generosity of spirit bring perspective gained over centuries of observation. It’s a distinctive call for kindness, delivered by an unforgettable narrator,” says Publishers Weekly.

by Jennifer Maschari (August 22, 2017)

Emily Murphy is about to enter middle school. Although she’s excited, she not nearly excited as her best friend Hazel who thrives on change. As Emily begins to navigate this new chapter in her life, at home things begin to fall apart – again. Her sister’s eating disorder creates tension and worry. “Recommended for middle grade collections, especially for readers with friends or family members dealing with eating disorders,” says School Library Journal.

by Pam Smy (August 29, 2017)

“Thornhill” features parallel plot lines, one told in prose and one in art, set at different times. One story line, from 1982, tells about Mary, a lonely orphan who lives at Thornhill Institute. The other follows Ella in 2017 as she first moves to town. The story lines converge as Ella discovers Mary’s diary and unravels the mystery of the abandoned building next door – and the ghost that calls it home.

by Moira Young (November 14, 2017)

Davy David is an orphan who lives by the seat of his pants in the dead-end town of Brownvale. After Davy discovers a stray dog, a magical journey unfolds. Together, they end up at an old deserted museum and meet the elderly recluse, Miss Flint. She has planned one final trip before her time on earth is done, and asks Davy and the pooch to accompany her. As they set out, and as the miles pass, Davy realizes Miss Flint is getting younger and younger with every step.

by James Patterson and Chris Grabenstein (August 28, 2017)

Jimmy loves reading. So, he starts a book company for kids and run by kids. Some people laugh at him. What 12-year-old starts a business? The naysayers don’t stop Jimmy from dreaming big. In this hilarious book from the popular James Patterson and company, kids will learn that they have the power to achieve anything they set their minds to. “Patterson and Grabenstein emphasize that dreams can come true if you take action and never give up. Fans and educators alike will appreciate the many kid lit authors and titles mentioned throughout. A humorous adventure with a positive message,” says School Library Journal.

by Michelle Cuevas (September 12, 2017)

After visiting NASA, Stella is followed home by a lonely, hungry black hole. It attempts to live in her house like a pet, but swallows everything it touches. Although it’s inconvenient, it’s also a fantastic way for Stella to get rid of all the things so no longer wants around. All the ugly sweaters her aunt made her. The smelly class hamster she’s supposed to take care of for a month. All the reminders of her deceased father. Gone. It’s not until the entire family and dog are gobbled up that Stella realizes it’s been her own grief that’s been consuming her.

by Emily Blejwas (September 19, 2017)

Brittany knows there must be a better life out there for herself, her mom, and her baby brother. One day, she works up the courage to make that life a reality. Will her dreams come true? “This debut novel by Emily Blejwas is perfect for readers who love emotionally satisfying books. Thoughtful and understated, it’s the hopeful story of a girl who struggles to make her future bright – and the makeshift family that emerges around her,” says Junior Library Guild.

by David Barclay Moore (September 19, 2017)

It’s Christmas Eve in Harlem, but Lolly Rachpaul and his mother aren’t feeling too festive. They’re still emotionally distraught from the death of Lolly’s brother, who was recently fatally shot. Soon after, Lolly is approached by a gang like the one that killed his brother. They pressure him into joining, but when Lolly refuses, he and his friends are beaten up and robbed. Will he give into the pressure? Or stay his ground? David Barclay Moore paints a powerful portrait of a boy teetering on the edge.

by Pete Hautman (September 12, 2017)

Competitive eating nearly swallows family and friendship in this one-of-a-kind book about choosing the right path. “With crystalline prose, delectable detail, rip-roaring humor, and larger-than-life characters, Hautman gracefully examines what it means to be a friend, a family member, and, through it all, a kid trying to do the right thing,” says Booklist.

What middle grade books are your kids excited for this fall and winter? Share in the comments!