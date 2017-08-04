🔊 Listen to Post

Got summer tomatoes? We have a recipe for you! We think it combines the best parts of two kid favorites – pizza and quesadillas – and makes good use of the summer garden (or farmer’s market) bounty. And kids can take the lead on this one, as long as a grown up supervises the griddle! Dress some greens on the side and you’ve got dinner on the table in 15 minutes or less. Ahhhh, summer!

Calzone Quesadillas

Serves 4-6

Makes 18 triangles

Prep Time: 5 minutes

Cook Time: 10 minutes

Total time: 15 minutes

Ingredients:

Quesadillas:

6 plain or whole wheat tortillas – burrito size

½ cup ricotta cheese

1 cup mozzarella cheese, grated

Sliced pepperoni

2 roma tomatoes (or whatever you’ve got growing – heirlooms are great!) sliced into small circles or half moons

A handful of fresh basil leaves

Tomato salsa:

1 ½ cups seeded, diced tomatoes

1 tsp dried or fresh oregano

½ tsp dried or fresh rosemary

1 tsp salt

Pepper to taste

Drizzle of olive oil

Instructions:

Place tortillas on a griddle or stove top pan on medium heat. Spread one or two tsp of ricotta cheese on one half of tortilla. Layer pepperoni, basil leaves, and mozz cheese on top. Fold tortilla over in half to make a half moon. Cook on one side until cheese starts to melt. Flip, and cook until both sides are golden brown and cheese is nice and melty. For salsa, combine chopped tomatoes, herbs, salt, pepper, and olive oil in a small bowl and gently toss to combine. Serve alongside quesadillas with a green salad!

Recipe Notes:

You can add sliced zucchini, yellow squash, or green peppers to the quesadillas along with the basil if you like!