Got summer tomatoes? We have a recipe for you! We think it combines the best parts of two kid favorites – pizza and quesadillas – and makes good use of the summer garden (or farmer’s market) bounty. And kids can take the lead on this one, as long as a grown up supervises the griddle! Dress some greens on the side and you’ve got dinner on the table in 15 minutes or less. Ahhhh, summer!
Calzone Quesadillas
Serves 4-6
Makes 18 triangles
Prep Time: 5 minutes
Cook Time: 10 minutes
Total time: 15 minutes
Ingredients:
Quesadillas:
6 plain or whole wheat tortillas – burrito size
½ cup ricotta cheese
1 cup mozzarella cheese, grated
Sliced pepperoni
2 roma tomatoes (or whatever you’ve got growing – heirlooms are great!) sliced into small circles or half moons
A handful of fresh basil leaves
Tomato salsa:
1 ½ cups seeded, diced tomatoes
1 tsp dried or fresh oregano
½ tsp dried or fresh rosemary
1 tsp salt
Pepper to taste
Drizzle of olive oil
Instructions:
- Place tortillas on a griddle or stove top pan on medium heat. Spread one or two tsp of ricotta cheese on one half of tortilla.
- Layer pepperoni, basil leaves, and mozz cheese on top.
- Fold tortilla over in half to make a half moon. Cook on one side until cheese starts to melt.
- Flip, and cook until both sides are golden brown and cheese is nice and melty.
- For salsa, combine chopped tomatoes, herbs, salt, pepper, and olive oil in a small bowl and gently toss to combine.
- Serve alongside quesadillas with a green salad!
Recipe Notes:
You can add sliced zucchini, yellow squash, or green peppers to the quesadillas along with the basil if you like!