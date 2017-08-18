🔊 Listen to Post

At our house, August means fresh, local corn from the farmer’s market. If you can get your hands on some, use it here! But don’t worry, this recipe works just as well with frozen kernals! These fritters are quick, delicious, and ready for all kinds of toppings. We like sour cream and avocado, but try salsa, chives, hot sauce, pickled veggies or jalapenos if you like it spicy!!

Prep Time: 15 minutes

Cook Time: about 10-15 minutes on the stovetop / 2-3 minutes per fritter

Total Time: 30 minutes

Yield: 12-15 fritters

Ingredients:

½ cup yellow cornmeal

½ cup all puroose flour

½ tsp baking powder

1 tsp salt

1 tsp cumin

Black pepper to taste

½ cup milk

2 eggs

¼ cup chopped white or red onion

½ cup fresh or frozen corn kernals

⅔ cup diced red pepper

½ cup sliced scallions

1 cup grated sharp cheddar cheese

½ cup neutral oil (vegetable, canola, or sunflower work well)

Instructions:

In a large bowl, whisk together flour, cornmeal, baking powder, salt, cumin and pepper.

In another bowl, beat the eggs well.

Add the milk and eggs to the flour mixture and stir gently to combine.

Add the onion, corn, red pepper, scallions, and cheese and fold until combined.

Heat the oil in a medium, heavy bottomed skillet over medium high heat. Cast iron works well.

When the oil is shimmering, carefully drop about ¼ cup of batter in for each fritter. Fry three or four at a time.

Fry for 1-2 minutes on each side, until both sides are golden brown. Transfer to a paper towel-lined plate.

Serve hot !

Recipe Notes:

Don’t forget the toppings! Avocado, guacamole, salsa, tomato slices, jalapenos, sour cream, scallions, chives… you get the idea!