Moving to a new home can be a difficult experience for a child, especially if it means uprooting them from a familiar town or school. Your decision may or may not be optional. Either way, processing the changes that are happening can be overwhelming for kids. Prepare your children by informing them early about a move and get them involved in the process, if possible. Give them plenty of information and encourage any questions. Books are also ideal before, during, and after the transition.

Moving can feel like the end of the world, but these books can help your child adjust to a new beginning:

by Teresa Martin and Whitney Martin

Big Ernie is moving, and boy does he feel sad. And angry. And anxious. All his emotions related to the move are vividly detailed in this book for young children. By understanding how Ernie feels, they can relate and connect as they navigate their own feelings during this time of change. The back section includes notes and tips for parents.

by Stan and Jan Berenstain

Those country bears are on the move again, but, this time, Mama, Papa, Sister, and Brother are moving away from the mountains and into a new tree house down a sunny dirt road. Read along with your child as this classic literary family say their heartfelt goodbyes to old friends and open their tree trunk door to new ones.

by Judith Viorst (Author) and Robin Preiss Glasser (Illustrator)

Alexander is back, and this day is much worse than terrible, horrible, no good, and very bad. This day is the worst ever! His family is moving a thousand miles away from the only home he’s never known. But he’s not going. And he means it.

“Roaming the neighborhood, he takes a look at his ‘special places’ and bids good-bye to all his ‘special people,’ announcing that ‘I’m saying good-bye-but it won’t be my last.’ By story’s end, after he lets some reassuring promises from his parents sink in, Alexander softens his tone, conceding that he, too, is packing up his things, but for the final time,” says Publisher’s Weekly.

by Barbara Park

If your child loved “Diary of a Wimpy Kid,” than this middle-grade novel from bestselling author Barbara Park will hit the spot. “The Kid in the Red Jacket” chronicles Howard’s journey as his family moves away from his beloved home. How will he leave all his friends behind? And how will he ever make new ones? All the new kids act like he’s invisible, except his six-year-old neighbor, Molly Vera Thompson, who never stops talking. She’s the only one who wants to be his friend. When you have none, will you take anyone? Or will Howard stay alone?

by Lois Lowry

Twelve-year-old Anastasia is about to move from the city to the outskirts of town. The suburbs, as her family calls it. The thought of moving somewhere where all the houses look alike and people thrive on the latest and greatest has Anastasia questioning everything. How will she ever fit in? To make matters worse, a new and very annoying boy “like” likes her and she doesn’t like him at all. It’s not until she discovers a possible witch next door that things start looking up. Solving the mystery will take her mind off adjusting to a new home and a life with no friends.

by Raina Telgemeier

Catrina’s little sister, Maya, is sick, so her family moves to the coast of northern California. Although Catrina is not happy about leaving her friends and home, the cool, salty coastal air will help her sister’s cystic fibrosis.

When the family finally settles in, a neighbor tells the girls a secret: Bahía de la Luna is haunted by ghosts. Maya is determined to find one, but Catrina wants nothing to do with the quest. Then Maya gets sicker. Even though Catrina now finds herself at a new school with no friends and is petrified of the possibility of meeting an evil spirit, she must put aside her fears and sorrow to help her sister fulfill her dream of meeting a ghost!

“Telgemeier’s bold colors, superior visual storytelling, and unusual subject matter will keep readers emotionally engaged and unable to put down this compelling tale,” says Kirkus Reviews.

by Sara Elizabeth Boehm

Moving is stressful for children, especially teens. For some, they’ve lived their entire lives in one home and attended the same school. Their friends are like family and a move can be particularly upsetting. Help them adjust by having them share and document their feelings in this one-of-a-kind journal for teens.

Which books about moving have helped your kids with the transition? Share in the comments!

