Barbecue Chicken Tacos – Kid Made Recipes Taco night done right, with plenty of time left for homework help! Posted by Parent.co on Friday, September 1, 2017

Check out more Kid Made videos on Facebook!

With back-to-school schedules ramping up, you need recipes with ingredients you can pick up on your way home from work and still get on the table in 30 minutes, right? Well let us introduce you to these crispy, oven-baked barbecue chicken sensations! Grab a rotisserie chicken and you’re halfway done. Get a kid to layer the fillings and you’re all the way done. Taco night done right, with plenty of time left for homework help!

Barbecue Chicken Tacos

Prep Time: 15 minutes

Bake Time: 10-12 minutes

Total Time: 25-30 minutes

Yield: 10 tacos

Ingredients:

1 package stand-and-stuff hard taco shells (they have flat bottoms!)

1 rotisserie chicken, or about 2 lbs breast or thigh meat, roasted and sliced

1 green pepper, seeded and thinly sliced

½ 1 red onion, thinly sliced

2 cups shredded cheddar or jack cheese

⅓ cup sliced scallions

About ½ cup of your favorite barbecue sauce

1-2 cups shredded Boston or butter lettuce

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 375 Line a 9×13 baking pan with parchment paper so it overhangs on each side. Line up the taco shells Sprinkle cheese in the bottom of each. Layer with fillings! We went with chicken, barbecue sauce, green pepper, onion, scallions and then more cheese. Bake uncovered at 375 for 10-12 minutes or until the shells are crisp and the cheese is melted and bubbly. Top with shredded lettuce, more scallions, and bbq sauce.

Recipe Notes:

Make these veggie by subbing black beans or sautéed tofu for the chicken.