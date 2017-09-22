We just can’t get enough of apple season, so this week we made a big batch of applesauce, then baked some into these super delicious cupcakes!

Check out more Kid Made videos on Facebook!

We just can’t get enough of apple season at our house, so this week we made a big batch of applesauce, then baked some into these super delicious cupcakes! This 4 ingredient, mix-and-go recipe is perfect for tiny bakers, and older kids can tackle the ziploc frosting bag challenge! And no worries if homemade applesauce is not on your agenda. Store-bought works perfectly well, just make sure it’s unsweetened.

Makes: 24 cupcakes

Prep Time: 20 minutes

Bake Time: 20 minutes

Cool Time (before frosting): about 45 minutes

Total time: 1 hour 25 minutes

Preheat oven to 350

In a large mixing bowl, combine cake mix and 1 ½ tsp cinnamon, and whisk to combine.

Add applesauce and eggs, and beat with a wooden spoon until smooth and free of lumps.

Spoon batter into 2, 12 cup paper lined muffin tins.

Bake at 350 for 20 minutes, or until slightly puffed and golden, and a toothpick inserted into the center of a cake comes out clean. Cool cupcakes completely before frosting!

To make frosting: using an electric hand-held mixer, beat butter, brown sugar, and remaining tsp of cinnamon until pale and fluffy.

Add confectioner’s sugar a bit at a time, beating on medium after each addition.

When all the confectioner’s sugar is incorporated, add the milk or cream a Tbsp at a time and continue beating until you get the right consistency.

To frost: fold the opening of a ziploc bag back and spoon in about a cup of frosting. Twist the opening of the bag closed, and snip off about ¼ inch of one corner.