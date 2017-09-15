Apple Crisp – Kid Made Recipes Autumn means apples, and lots of them! Nothing’s better than biting into a juicy Macintosh, except maybe this delicious apple crisp! Posted by Parent.co on Friday, September 15, 2017

Check out more Product Review videos on Facebook!

Autumn means apples, and lots of them! Of course, nothing’s better than biting into a juicy, crunchy Macintosh, except maybe this delicious (and gluten-free) apple crisp. So satisfying, and so easy to put together kids can help with every step. P.S. This recipe is vegan too – as long as you use a dairy-free topping!

Apple Crisp

Makes: 1 9 inch pie plate – serves 8-10

Prep Time: 30 minutes

Bake Time: 1 hour

Total time: 1 hour 30 minutes

Ingredients:

1 ½ cup (gluten free) oats

½ cup almond flour

⅔ cup dark brown sugar

8 Tbsp coconut oil chilled in the fridge until solid – about 10 minutes

1 tsp cinnamon

½ tsp salt

6 -7 apples peeled and thinly sliced – you need about 6 cups total

3 Tbsp real maple syrup

1 tsp cinnamon

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 375 Toss sliced apples in a large mixing bowl with maple syrup and cinnamon, set aside In another bowl, combine oats, almond flour, salt, brown sugar and cinnamon and stir or whisk to combine. Break up the solid coconut oil into chunks and add to oat mixture. Use your fingers to pinch the oil into the oat mixture until it resembles coarse crumbs, Pea-size and smaller. Rub the bottom of a 9 inch pie plate with a little coconut oil, then tip the apples in. Spread them around evenly to the whole plate is covered. You want the apple layer to reach the top of the pan. If you’re short, slice up another apple or two and add them. Cover apples completely with the topping. It will seem like a lot, but use it all. You want a thick, crunchy layer of crisp! Place pan on a baking sheet to catch any bubbles or drips, and bake at 375 for 1 hour, or until apples are bubbly and crust is deep golden brown and crispy. Let cool for 15 minutes or so before digging in, but serve warm!

Recipe Notes:

If your crisp is browning too quickly, loosely cover with aluminum foil until the last 5-10 minutes of baking. We like to top vanilla ice cream, but just use your favorite dairy-free version to keep things vegan!