Tater Tot Pie – Kid Made Recipes
It’s comfort food season! Grab a big kid to help you out with these easy, tasty pot pies.
Posted by Parent.co on Monday, October 2, 2017
It’s comfort food season! Grab a big kid to help you out with these easy, tasty pot pies. Store bought pie crust makes them weeknight friendly, and the crispy tater tots will make them a new family favorite.
Tater Tot Veggie Pot Pie
Makes: 1 10 inch pie, or 5 mini pies
Prep Time: 35 minutes
Bake Time: 30 minutes
Total Time: 1 hour 5 minutes
Ingredients:
- Olive oil for pan
- 1 ½ cup carrots, peeled and diced
- 1 cup red or yellow potato, washed and diced
- 1 cup sweet potato, peeled and diced
- 1 cup frozen peas
- 1 cup frozen corn
- 1 cup veggie broth
- ¼ cup heavy cream
- 2 tsp cornstarch
- 1 tsp salt
- 1 tsp pepper
- 1 refrigerated pie crust
- About half a bag of frozen tater tots
Instructions:
- Preheat oven to 400
- Heat a large, heavy bottomed sauce pan – at least 2 inches deep – over medium high heat. When it’s nice and hot, add a few Tbsp olive oil and swirl around.
- Add the carrots and cook, stirring a lot, for 2-3 minutes.
- Add potatoes and continue to stir, cooking for another 2-3 minutes.
- Add sweet potatoes and keep on stirring, another 2-3 minutes.
- Add onions, and let all the veggies cook for a few more minutes, until the onions are very fragrant.
- Add the peas, corn, salt, pepper, and veggie broth. Stir well, reduce heat to medium, and let the mixture simmer gently for about 5 minutes.
- Add cornstarch and stir until dissolved.
- Add heavy cream and stir gently, until the sauce thickens.
- Remove from heat and set aside while you get the crust ready.
- Unroll pie crust and roll out to a 12 inch circle.
- If you’re using one large pie dish, transfer dough to dish. If you’re using individual dishes, cut dough into pieces and transfer. No matter what you’re using, press dough gently down so there are no bubbles underneath, and trim the edges so there is about ½ inch of overhang around the dish edges.
- Crimp the crust edges.
- Add the filling evenly.
- Top with tots!
- If you like, brush an egg wash on the crust edges for a shiny, golden brown color.
- Bake at 400 for 30 minutes, or until crust is golden and tots are hot and crispy on the top.