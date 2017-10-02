It’s comfort food season! Grab a big kid to help you out with these easy, tasty pot pies.

It’s comfort food season! Grab a big kid to help you out with these easy, tasty pot pies. Store bought pie crust makes them weeknight friendly, and the crispy tater tots will make them a new family favorite.

Makes: 1 10 inch pie, or 5 mini pies

Prep Time: 35 minutes

Bake Time: 30 minutes

Total Time: 1 hour 5 minutes

Preheat oven to 400

Heat a large, heavy bottomed sauce pan – at least 2 inches deep – over medium high heat. When it’s nice and hot, add a few Tbsp olive oil and swirl around.

Add the carrots and cook, stirring a lot, for 2-3 minutes.

Add potatoes and continue to stir, cooking for another 2-3 minutes.

Add sweet potatoes and keep on stirring, another 2-3 minutes.

Add onions, and let all the veggies cook for a few more minutes, until the onions are very fragrant.

Add the peas, corn, salt, pepper, and veggie broth. Stir well, reduce heat to medium, and let the mixture simmer gently for about 5 minutes.

Add cornstarch and stir until dissolved.

Add heavy cream and stir gently, until the sauce thickens.

Remove from heat and set aside while you get the crust ready.

Unroll pie crust and roll out to a 12 inch circle.

If you’re using one large pie dish, transfer dough to dish. If you’re using individual dishes, cut dough into pieces and transfer. No matter what you’re using, press dough gently down so there are no bubbles underneath, and trim the edges so there is about ½ inch of overhang around the dish edges.

Crimp the crust edges.

Add the filling evenly.

Top with tots!

If you like, brush an egg wash on the crust edges for a shiny, golden brown color.