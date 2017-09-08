White Bean Chicken Chili – Kid Made Recipes
Posted by Parent.co on Friday, September 8, 2017
Chilly fall afternoon on the soccer field? We’ve got a chili for that! If you’ve got leftover chicken and a tween prep cook, you’re on your way to a warm, hearty delicious dinner that everyone will love.
White Bean Chicken Chili
Serves: 6 with some leftovers
Prep Time: 45 minutes (if you roast the potatoes)
Simmer Time: 20 minutes
Total time: 1 hour 5 minutes
Ingredients:
- 4 cups diced cooked chicken
- 2 cups diced potatoes, boiled until just tender – about 5-6 minutes, or roasted at 400 for 15 minutes
- 2 ½ cups white beans – we used Great Northern
- ½ cup chopped poblano peppers – fresh or canned
- ¼ cup diced onions – sauteed in a little butter just until translucent
- 1 tsp salt
- 1 tsp black pepper
- 2 tsp cumin
- 2 cups vegetable broth
- ½ cup shredded cheddar cheese, plus more for topping
Instructions:
- Boil or roast potatoes, sautee onions, and chop poblanos.
- In a large heavy bottomed sauce pan, combine all prepped ingredients except cheese. Stir to combine.
- Heat to a low boil over medium heat, then reduce heat slightly and allow to simmer, stirring gently occasionally, for 20 minutes or until the chili starts to thicken up a bit.
- Remove from heat, add ½ cup of grated cheddar and stir until it melts into the chili.
- Serve it up! Top with extra cheese!