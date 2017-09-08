White Bean Chicken Chili – Kid Made Recipes Use that leftover chicken and you’re on your way to a warm, hearty delicious dinner that everyone will love. Posted by Parent.co on Friday, September 8, 2017

Chilly fall afternoon on the soccer field? We’ve got a chili for that! If you’ve got leftover chicken and a tween prep cook, you’re on your way to a warm, hearty delicious dinner that everyone will love.

White Bean Chicken Chili

Serves: 6 with some leftovers

Prep Time: 45 minutes (if you roast the potatoes)

Simmer Time: 20 minutes

Total time: 1 hour 5 minutes

Ingredients:

4 cups diced cooked chicken

2 cups diced potatoes, boiled until just tender – about 5-6 minutes, or roasted at 400 for 15 minutes

2 ½ cups white beans – we used Great Northern

½ cup chopped poblano peppers – fresh or canned

¼ cup diced onions – sauteed in a little butter just until translucent

1 tsp salt

1 tsp black pepper

2 tsp cumin

2 cups vegetable broth

½ cup shredded cheddar cheese, plus more for topping

Instructions: