I don’t know about you, but I am a big fan of the “pretzels in baked goods” trend. Here’s a sweet and salty pretzel treat kids can help whip up, that makes excellent use of late summer peaches! Get creative with your peach slice layering, just make sure to cover up the crust evenly. And of course, top with whipped cream. Peachy!

Prep Time: 15 minutes

Bake Time: 30 minutes

Total Time: 45 minutes

Yield: 9×9 inch tart

Ingredients:

3 cups mini pretzels

8 Tbsp butter, melted

3 Tbsp almond flour

½ cup brown sugar, plus a Tbsp or 2 for sprinkling on tart before baking

4 large, ripe (but not too ripe!) peaches

3 Tbsp strawberry jam

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 375

Crush the pretzels in a food processor, or place in a sealed plastic bag and crush with a rolling pin. You need about 2 ½ cups crushed pretzels.

Place crushed pretzels in a bowl and add the brown sugar, almond flour, and melted butter. Mix to combine. The mixture should be moist and hold together if you squeeze some in your palm.

Line a 9×9 inch baking pan with parchment paper, leaving some overhanging on each side.

Tip the pretzel mixture into the pan, and press well to completely cover bottom. Set aside.

Slice the peaches. You want slices no more than ¼ inch thick.

Gently toss peach slices in a mixing bowl with the strawberry jam until they are coated.

Arrange the peaches on top of the pretzel crust. Overlap so that no crust is visible beneath the peaches.

Sprinkle a bit of brown sugar over the top.

Bake at 375 for 30 minutes or until peaches are tender and slightly bubbly.

Let cool completely before cutting!

Recipe Notes:

This tart is delicious with whipped cream or a little vanilla ice cream on top, and don’t forget an extra sprinkle of crushed pretzels.