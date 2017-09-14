Lollipops For Sickness During Pregnancy – Preggie Pops – Paren… Need a quick way to cure sickness and nausea during pregnancy? Check out Three Lollies' Preggie Pops Posted by Parent.co on Thursday, September 14, 2017

Nearly 75 percent of pregnant women will experience nausea during the first trimester, with a smaller but still substantial number of women coping with lasting nausea beyond that. While the exact cause isn’t clearly identified, most health professionals would agree that hormonal shifts (hCG, estrogen), sensitivity to odor, sensitive stomach, and stress are all probable suspects.

Many different nausea remedies are recommended among mothers, including acupuncture, carbonated sodas, and aromatherapy. Two of the most common remedies are ginger and vitamin B6, also the magic ingredients in Three Lollies’ Preggie Pops.

If you’re experiencing nausea, pregnant or not, it’s time to give these pops and drops a try.

Overall Rating: 3.33

Rating Scale: 1-5

Innovation Rating: 2

The pops and drops are essentially a hard candy, like a Jolly Rancher. Pregnant women might be most interested in the ginger flavor made with essential oils or the Preggie Naturals, loaded with vitamin B6 (10 mg). There’s nothing particularly innovative about the product, but what you need when you’re nauseous and pregnant is not innovation – it’s relief.

Usability Rating: 3

You can carry dozens of these with you wherever you go, so you’re prepared when the rolling stomach and dizziness strikes. Just pop one into your mouth to quell the churn.

For those concerned about ingesting refined sugars and corn syrups, this product may not be for you. The relationship between sugar and nausea is a complex and individual one. While sugar might stimulate relief for one person, it can trigger nausea in another. Make the best decision for you.

Price Rating: 5

$4.50

There are many women out there who swear by Preggie Pops as their go-to stomach soother. At this price, why not give it a try?