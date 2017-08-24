Share
The loudest sound accurately measured by humans was caused by the explosive volcanic eruption of Indonesia’s Krakatoa Island on August 27, 1883.

Krakatoa’s blast registered at 173 decibels 100 miles away from the volcano – which, even at that distance, is substantially above a human’s pain threshold and 30 decibels louder than the immediate vicinity of a firework. Australians more than 2,000 miles away misidentified the volcano’s boom as the round of a shotgun nearby.

This mammoth instance of noise is a rare anomaly. Thanks to metropolitan congestion, however, urban sprawl, and our dependence on noisy machinery, many of us are regularly experiencing situations loud enough to damage our hearing.

Roughly  15% of all US adults  and,  16% of teens , have some hearing loss that can be attributed to loud noises.  12.5% of American children  have dulled-hearing in one or both ears.

Consistent exposure to everyday noises – subways, sporting tailgates, lawn mowers, traffic, vacuums, even babies crying – can slowly damage our hearing. See how these, and other common sounds, affect your hearing specifically below.

It’s unrealistic to think we can sterilize these noises from our lives. But we can take steps to protect our hearing, and especially the hearing of our children and infants when possible.

Hearing loss is permanent but preventable.

vintage illustration of ear anatomy

 The mechanics of hearing 

Sound waves cause your  1  eardrum to vibrate → this vibration travels through the  2  three small bones of your middle ear → is converted from air vibrations into fluid vibrations within the cochlea → the fluid of your  3  cochlea causes small hair-like projections, called stereocilia, to sway with the vibrations →  the swaying of the stereocilia sends signals to the brain which are translated into a noise.

Ems for kids protective hearing earmuffs

Parent Co. partnered with Ems for Kids because they believe every parent should know what risks they’re taking.

Check out how 17 common sounds can affect our hearing below:

 infographic key 

Size and color of circle denotes decibel levels.decibel levels of everyday sound infographic key

Rings surrounding a circle represent the amount of time you can be safely exposed to this sound. Each ring represents one hour.

 Threshold of pain 125 decibels and above 

 

visual ot represent dangerous sound levels

decibels of sounds, hearing damage in kids, fireworks

 Fireworks  140 DB 

Time hearing damage can start to occur instantly

sounds that cause sound damage, fireworks

sound decibel levels of concert

 Concert or dance floor  110 – 140 DB

Time hearing damage can start to occur 2 minutes → Less than 30 seconds

 

 

sounds that can cause sound damage, rock concert

 Regular exposure to sounds over 100 decibels for more than one minute risks permanent hearing damage. 

 

visual ot represent dangerous sound levels

decibels of sounds, hearing damage in kids, headphone volume

 Headphones, max volume  105 DB

Time hearing damage can start to occur 5 – 7 minutes

Try giving your kids a variety that regulates the max volume of their headphone.

decibels of everyday sounds hearing loss, earbuds

decibels of sounds, hearing damage in kids, baby cry

 Baby crying at close range  99 – 120 DB 

Time hearing damage can start to occur 4 hours → Less than one minute

 

 

baby crying volume in decibels

 No more than 15 minutes of unprotected exposure recommended for sounds between 90 and 100 decibels 

 

visual ot represent dangerous sound levels

decibels of sounds, hearing damage in kids, sports games

 Sporting event, tailgate, NASCAR  95 – 100 DB

Time hearing damage can start to occur 45 minutes → 15 minutes

 Hearing damage can begin at 85 decibels 

 

visual ot represent dangerous sound levels

decibels of sounds, hearing damage in kids, lawn mower

 Lawn mower or food blender  85 – 90 DB

Time hearing damage can start to occur 8 hours → 2 hours

decibels of sounds, hearing damage in kids, subway

 Subway or motorcycle  88 DB

Time hearing damage can start to occur 4 hours

decibels of sounds, hearing damage in kids, traffic

 Busy city traffic  80 DB

Time hearing damage can start to occur, constant exposure can cause damage

 

 

decibels of sounds, hearing damage in kids, hair dryer

 Vacuum or hairdryer  70 DB

 Comfortable hearing levels are 60 decibels and under 

 

visual to represent comfortable sound levels

 

decibels of sounds, hearing damage in kids, conversation

 Normal conversation  50 – 60 DB

decibels of sounds, hearing damage in kids, whisper

 Whisper  30 DB

Ems for kids protective hearing earmuffs

Parent Co. partnered with Ems for Kids because they believe every parent should know what risks they’re taking.

