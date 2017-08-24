The loudest sound accurately measured by humans was caused by the explosive volcanic eruption of Indonesia’s Krakatoa Island on August 27, 1883.

Krakatoa’s blast registered at 173 decibels 100 miles away from the volcano – which, even at that distance, is substantially above a human’s pain threshold and 30 decibels louder than the immediate vicinity of a firework. Australians more than 2,000 miles away misidentified the volcano’s boom as the round of a shotgun nearby.

This mammoth instance of noise is a rare anomaly. Thanks to metropolitan congestion, however, urban sprawl, and our dependence on noisy machinery, many of us are regularly experiencing situations loud enough to damage our hearing.

Roughly 15% of all US adults and, 16% of teens , have some hearing loss that can be attributed to loud noises. 12.5% of American children have dulled-hearing in one or both ears.

Consistent exposure to everyday noises – subways, sporting tailgates, lawn mowers, traffic, vacuums, even babies crying – can slowly damage our hearing. See how these, and other common sounds, affect your hearing specifically below.

It’s unrealistic to think we can sterilize these noises from our lives. But we can take steps to protect our hearing, and especially the hearing of our children and infants when possible.

Hearing loss is permanent but preventable.

The mechanics of hearing

Sound waves cause your 1 eardrum to vibrate → this vibration travels through the 2 three small bones of your middle ear → is converted from air vibrations into fluid vibrations within the cochlea → the fluid of your 3 cochlea causes small hair-like projections, called stereocilia, to sway with the vibrations → the swaying of the stereocilia sends signals to the brain which are translated into a noise.

Check out how 17 common sounds can affect our hearing below:

infographic key Size and color of circle denotes decibel levels. Rings surrounding a circle represent the amount of time you can be safely exposed to this sound. Each ring represents one hour.

Threshold of pain 125 decibels and above

Fireworks 140 DB

Time hearing damage can start to occur instantly

Concert or dance floor 110 – 140 DB

Time hearing damage can start to occur 2 minutes → Less than 30 seconds

Regular exposure to sounds over 100 decibels for more than one minute risks permanent hearing damage.

Headphones, max volume 105 DB

Time hearing damage can start to occur 5 – 7 minutes

•Try giving your kids a variety that regulates the max volume of their headphone.

Baby crying at close range 99 – 120 DB

Time hearing damage can start to occur 4 hours → Less than one minute

No more than 15 minutes of unprotected exposure recommended for sounds between 90 and 100 decibels

Sporting event, tailgate, NASCAR 95 – 100 DB

Time hearing damage can start to occur 45 minutes → 15 minutes

Hearing damage can begin at 85 decibels

Lawn mower or food blender 85 – 90 DB

Time hearing damage can start to occur 8 hours → 2 hours

Subway or motorcycle 88 DB

Time hearing damage can start to occur 4 hours

Busy city traffic 80 DB

Time hearing damage can start to occur, constant exposure can cause damage

Vacuum or hairdryer 70 DB

Comfortable hearing levels are 60 decibels and under

Normal conversation 50 – 60 DB

Whisper 30 DB